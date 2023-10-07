Cheese varieties

Life is so much better with cheese

CHEESE is a staple in practically every cuisine in the world since it is both a favourite and a healthy food. This delicacy has been expertly developed over many years, making it one of the culinary world’s most sought-after ingredients. Although the term “cheese” is often used interchangeably, there are thousands of distinct varieties of cheese created using a wide range of milk and production techniques. These thousands of varieties can be utilised in an equally large number of applications, from upscale charcuterie platters to sloppy yet endearing nachos. Some examples of those various cheeses are as follows:

1. Mozzarella Being one of the known cheeses, Mozzarella is definitely more of a fresh kind of cheese. It originated in southern Italy and is made from Italian buffalo’s milk by the pasta filata (the process of heating and stretching curd directly before forming a final cheese) method. To live up to its freshness, Mozzarella cheese is not aged like most cheeses. It is eaten fresh within a few hours after it is made. While it can be kept in brine for up to a week, low-moisture mozzarella can be refrigerated for up to a month, so in turn, some shredded low-moisture mozzarella’s shelf life is up to six months. This carefully made cheese can be made in the form of balls of different sizes, and the texture is springy, stringy, and supple. This is definitely one of the easy-to-make-at-home cheeses that is more commonly used in salads, meats, seafood, and vegetables.

2. Brie Known as “The Queen of Cheese”, Brie is a soft cheese named after the French region of Brie, where it was originally created. It is produced from either whole or semi-skimmed cow’s milk. Rennet is then added to the raw milk and heated to a temperature of 37°C to obtain the curd. The cheese is then cast into moulds, and several layers of cheese are filled into the mould and then kept for around 18 hours. After this, the cheese is salted and aged for a minimum of four weeks. Brie is slightly pale in colour with a greyish tinge under the rind. Its flavour varies depending on the ingredients added while producing the cheese. Recognised as one of the great dessert cheeses, it comes as a 1 to 2 kilogramme wheel and is packed within a wooden box. In order to indulge in the taste, it needs to be served at room temperature.

3. Parmesan Parmigiano Reggiano, better known as Parmesan cheese (as that is what it is called in English), is considered to be among the top cheeses by cheese connoisseurs. It is known as a hard cheese and is used in a lot of cuisines. This particular cheese was named after the provinces in which it is made, namely Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantua. Real Parmesan cheese has a hard and gritty texture but is fruity and nutty in taste. Cheeses imitating Parmesan or inferior Parmesan may instead have a bitter taste. This cheese is mostly grated over pasta or used in soups and risotto. It can also be eaten on its own as a snack (to each his own).