Chicken recipes you must try!

Check out these simple yet delicious chicken dishes that is sure to impress the entire family

Tandoori chicken serve as a healthy and yummy source of protein. – All pix via 123RF

OUR kitchen is home to chicken breasts, thighs, and even a complete bird. It is a home staple that can be , cut up, and used in curries, pie, and rice dishes. We have compiled a list of four popular chicken dishes that are all quick and tasty. You don’t have to be a culinary expert to make these delectable chicken meals. Continue reading to find out more. TANDOORI CHICKEN The famous Indian meal is usually cooked in a cylindrical clay oven known as a tandoor, which imparts a delightful smokey flavour to the chicken. If you don’t have a tandoor, that is totally okay because t his delectable recipe may be prepared at home using an instant pot, a broiler, or an even air fryer. Using an air fryer is the easiest as it maintains the chicken moist and tender while providing a crisp, golden-brown surface. Ingredients 2 crushed garlic cloves 2 chopped red onions Yoghurt 1 teaspoon garam masala 1 tablespoon chilli 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder 1/4 teaspoon pepper 1 tablespoon lemon juice 4 split chicken legs 1 teaspoon chopped coriander 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt & pepper Lemon wedges Instructions 1. Combine yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, ginger, paprika, garam masala, turmeric, coriander, and cayenne in a medium bowl. 2. Add the chicken, mix it up, and set it aside for 20 minutes. 3. Oil the air fryer basket. 4. Take the chicken out of the marinade, season with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and arrange it in a basket with the skin facing up. 5. Air fry for 12 minutes at 400 °F. 6. Scatter onions over the chicken pieces after tossing them with oil and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. 7. Air-fry for an additional 8 to 12 minutes, or until the chicken is well cooked and the onions are golden brown and soft. 8. Serve with lemon wedges on a plate.

CHICKEN CURRY In Malaysia, chicken curry is a popular meal. People adore it so much that they offer it on a regular basis as well as during special occasions. The mix of spices used is what separates one Chicken Curry from another. Curry powder is widely accessible, allowing anybody to create and enjoy this food in the convenience of their own. There are also people have even put their own spin on the traditional chicken curry dish. Ingredients Chicken marinade 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder 1 tablespoon red chilli powder Drumsticks and thighs of chicken, optionally sliced in half Spice paste 1 teaspoon cumin seeds 1 teaspoon chopped coriander 6 dried chillies 1 cinnamon stick 3 garlic cloves 2 tablespoons. sliced fresh coconut 1 cup water Curry 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 3 green chilies, slit Three bay leaves 1 medium coarsely chopped onion Instructions Marinate the chicken as follows: 1. Combine ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, and 1 tablespoon red chilli powder in a small dish. 2. Salt and pepper the chicken all over, then coat it with the marinade. Place aside. To make the spice paste: 3. Heat a iron pan until it is smoking, then reduce the heat. 4. Fry the cumin, coriander, chilli, cinnamon stick, and cloves until aromatic. 5. Using an immersion blender, combine roasted spices with coconut and 3 tablespoons water until a thick paste forms. Place aside. For the Curry: 6. Heat oil until it shimmers in a covered pot, then reduce the heat. 7. Toss in the bay leaves and green chillies. 8. Stir until aromatic, then add the onions and continue to stir for approximately 5 minutes, or until tender. 9. Add the spice paste and continue stirring for 10 minutes or until the mixture is aromatic. 10. Add marinated chicken pieces and stir for 5 minutes, or until covered with spice mixture. 11. Add the remaining water to the mixture to make additional gravy. 12. Add salt, give it a quick toss, and cover the saucepan. heat to a medium setting. 13. Cook the chicken for 15 minutes, or until it is tender.

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN Unquestionably, chicken that has been prepared in a sweet and sour sauce is enticing. It’s a meal that’s high in protein and is likely to tickle your taste buds. There’s no denying the charm of this traditional meal, whether you like it alone or with rice and veggies. It is easy to prepare and may be customised to your tastes. Ingredients 2 chicken breasts, boneless A half teaspoon garlic powder pepper and salt a third of a cup apple cider vinegar ketchup, 6 tablespoons 1 cup corn starch 3 eggs 1 cup of sugar 1 and 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce 1 tablespoon vegetable oil Instructions 1. Chop the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Add salt and pepper to taste. 2. Set the oven temperature to 320 °F. 3. In a small bowl, combine the corn starch and water. 4. Separate the eggs in a different bowl. 5. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. 6. Dredge the chicken in the corn starch, then in the egg, in stages. 7. Add to the heated oil and brown on all sides before transferring to a tray. 8. Combine the sugar, ketchup, cider vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic powder in a bowl. 9. Spread the sauce on top of the chicken. Bake for 1 hour. 10. Ready to serve.