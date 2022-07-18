Child actress’ missing milk teeth amuses netizens

THE latest hit Netflix K-drama series, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, has been breaking records all over the world since it premiered earlier this month.

Viewers have praised the series for its sensitive portrayal of individuals with autism, as well as the performances of the cast of the show, especially lead actress Park Eun Bin, who plays the titular lawyer Woo Young Woo.

Most might be surprised to learn that the series only recently wrapped filming for its final episode on July 15. The cast and crew celebrated the milestone at a restaurant in Seoul and naturally, many reporters were present at the scene taking pictures.

Child actress Oh Yi Jul, who plays the younger version of Young Woo in flashback scenes, immediately caught everyone’s attention when she shyly refused to smile for the cameras, despite repeated pleas by photographers.

However, the reason for her hesitation was soon revealed during more candid moments. It turned out that the little girl had lost some of her milk teeth and was feeling self-conscious.

When the truth was revealed netizens couldn’t help feel sympathy for the adorable child, and said that it was “totally understandable”. Several also said that they couldn’t help but smile themselves over the humorous situation.

The Netflix series is currently airing episodes every Wednesday and Thursday, with the final episode set to air on Aug 18, 2022.