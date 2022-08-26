Children get chance to test out educational toys

The Fisher-Price Play Lab experiential roadshow officially launched in Malaysia in Sunway Pyramid where parents and kids can be toy testers and experience the Fisher-Price Play Lab for the first time through a series of experiential roadshows from August to September, where kids aged 0-5 years old can come over and become official toy testers for the day.

The team focuses on purposeful play, toys, media, and parenting trends as they work with designers, engineers, musicians, content producers and more to evaluate every detail of every toy.

As the first kid-led testing facility in the industry, the Fisher-Price Play Lab has always been at the forefront of toy development. Early Childhood Development Experts observe newborn babies to developing eight years old to help create, evaluate and improve upon more than 450 toy ideas annually.

There was also a sharing session titled Creating the Best Play Possible with three experts – a paediatrician, a professor, and a mom.

On how we can create the best possible play for our children, Dr Charlotte Jane Joseph, Developmental Paediatrician, Hospital Tunku Azizah said: “The United Nations High Commission has commissioned that play is a right of every child. It’s imperative that a child has a variety of play because it helps the child grow at different ages as the child has different skills at different ages. The best possible play is one that enriches the child, is enjoyable and helps push the child to the next developmental age.”

For example, a stacking toy can grow with the child as they learn about language by the different names of the colours, the different sizes of the rings, and even motor skills by stacking them up together.

Dr Woo Pei Jun, Head of Department of Psychology, Sunway University added that: “By playing, kids also learn how to be independent, make decisions, and problem-solving. Most importantly, play allows children to build their confidence, and facilitate their social-emotional, cognitive, and physical development.”

According to Dr. Joseph, play has to be a more yes and safe environment. Interactive play with a responsive adult lights up different parts of the child’s brain which is important for executive functioning and memory.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advocates at least one hour of structured playtime (adult-guided play) and at least one hour of unstructured playtime (child plays on its own). Besides giving the child a safe space to play, one should always get the child to take the lead while playing.

“Play is so much more than an activity to pass the time. It is a wonderful vehicle for hands-on learning and even more so, an incredible opportunity for parents to bond with their children,” said Dr Woo.

Families can also look forward to special promotions, mascot appearances as well as games and activities that will take place during the roadshows. The roadshows will also be disinfected regularly to ensure the cleanliness and safety of everyone.

From Aug 26-29, the roadshow will be happening outside Happikiddo in Citta Mall, and then for Aug 30-Sept 4, the Play Lab will be outside Toys ‘R’ Us in Mid Valley before the last show from Sept 6-11 near Sephora, 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

Take note that only infant (0-6 months old) play pods will be available for the following dates.

Play is essential in early childhood development as kids are growing in their cognitive, socio-emotional and motor skills. To create the best play possible, the Play Lab team works to create toys and products that facilitate a play environment that helps kids learn and grow toward their next developmental milestone.

With the understanding that kids reach milestones at their own pace, Fisher-Price has also developed the innovative breakthrough: Smart Stages. Toys equipped with Smart Stages technology have two to four learning levels from which parents can choose so that the toy can truly grow with their children up to five years of age.

To learn more about the Fisher-Price Play Lab, visit shop.mattel.com/pages/fisher-price-play-lab.