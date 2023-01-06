Chinese mythology clashes with American TV

American Born Chinese is one of Disney+’s strongest offerings of the year

The Wang family drama strains under the pressure of everything in the story. – ALL PIX BY DISNEY+

BASED on the critically-acclaimed graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese is the story of Jin Wang, a Chinese-American teenager that is profoundly embarrassed in his ethnicity. As he attempts to navigate the complexity of fitting in and budding teenage romance, Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu) crashes into his life. Son of the legendary Sun Wukong (Daniel Wu), known in Heaven as the Monkey King, Wei-Chen steals his father’s magical staff and arrives on earth in search of the “Fourth Scroll”, a magical MacGuffin that will help thwart a war against his father’s rule in Heaven by the Bull Demon, Niu Mowang (Leonard Wu). Accompanied by the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin (Michelle Yeoh), Wei-Chen believes Jin is the key to the scroll.

Tackling internal issues The source material by Yang is lauded by many, so as someone that has not read it, it will be hard to juxtapose the contents of the Disney+ show with the novel. But what can be done is, judging the show on the merits of what it achieves through its format, and whether Yang’s ideas are translated successfully from paper to television for viewers unaware of the source material. This idea, that branches out from its central figure – Jin, played by Ben Wang – and overarching theme of the series, is one of racial identity in the face of environmental suppression of that identity. The Disney+ show does this commendably, from Jin, to supporting characters who are going through their own set personal battles that are also rooted in the same thing. Jin’s parents, Simon (Chin Han) and Christine (Yeo Yann Yann), are Chinese immigrants who are suffering from mid-life crisis compounded by other problems, such as Simon’s dead-end job that has seen no promotion for several years and when an offer turns up, it goes to a white co-worker. Christine’s mocking of him being timid further feeds into that, while also making her an unwitting perpetrator of Asian emasculation. The emasculation of Chinese – or Asian – men is also shown through Jamie Yao (Ke Huy Quan), an actor “famous” for playing Freddy Wong in the in-universe sitcom called Beyond Repair. You see, Freddy is the perfect cocktail of every racist stereotype Western media has exerted on Chinese men since the “yellow peril” infiltrated the West. These clips, where Jamie is depicted as a bumbling buffoon with a thick Asian accent and dorky clothes opposite a “hunkier” white co-star, often interject Jin’s own life as the proverbial act of dousing fire with gasoline, as these clips of Freddy causes a further crisis in Jin’s own racial identity.