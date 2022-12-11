Chris Evans and Alba Baptista ‘dating for over a year’

ACTOR Chris Evans, who was recently named the Sexiest Man Alive, has confirmed that he has been dating Alba Baptista, the 25-year-old star of the Netflix series Warrior Nun “for over a year” according to People magazine.

Evans, 41, and Baptista are said to be in love, and things are reportedly “serious” between the two.

Baptista also appeared in the recent film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. The Portugal-born actress is the daughter of an engineer and a translator who speaks five languages. In 2018, she accomplished extensive humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia, focused on education, and received the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival last year.

Captain America and Knives Out star Evans also claimed that he’s “very content” with his life right now, focusing on work-life balance and spending as much time as can with his loved ones.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,“ he added. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”