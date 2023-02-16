Chris Evans celebrates V-Day with new girlfriend

LIKE every other couple, Chris Evans – best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel movies – celebrated Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend Alba Baptista.

The actor, who was named as People’s Sexiest Man Alive last November, shared a photo montage kind of confirming that he is in a relationship with his beautiful partner.

He posted photos of the two posing in front of a waterfall. It appears that they went to a rocky hill with rushing waterfalls streaming down amidst tall green trees surrounding the river.

Chris posted numerous images of them together, in which the pretty Baptista looks happy and smiling in all the photos. His dog, Dodger, even makes an appearance in some photos.

He also shared an Instagram Story with the title: “I introduced her to Mario Bros. 3 (she hates this video, but I LOVE it) [sic].”

More recently, Evans posted a video titled: “A Look Back at 2022” showing the two of them trying to scare off each other at different times.

Born in Lisbon, Portugal, the 25-year-old actress began her career as an actress in a series titled Jardins Proibidos in 2014 in Portugal, before acting in other series and films.

She has also starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, her first English-language series.