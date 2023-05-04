Chris Evans discusses possible MCU return

FOLLOWING Chris Evans’ exit from his role as Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor said at the time that he was completely done with the star-spangled character.
Now, it seems Evans is flirting with the possibility of returning to the role – albeit with some caveats.
“It’s tough, because I love that role deeply,” Evans said when asked about returning as Captain America at the recent C2E2 fan convention.
He proceeded to explain that he thinks there are more stories about Steve Rogers to tell.
“But at the same time, I’m very, very precious with it. It’s like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don’t want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well.
“As much as I’m connected to that role and love telling those stories and working with those people, it doesn’t quite feel right right now,” he added.
The actor’s words could be taken to mean two things.
One would be the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where most of the films and series’ are being released to lukewarm reception, compared to the high praise that came during Evans’ time.
Another reason that Evans does not feel it is the right time for his return, perhaps due to how it may take the spotlight away from Anthony Mackie, whose character Sam Wilson is the newly minted Captain America.
Evans’ last appearance as Rogers was in Avengers: Endgame, where he passed the Captain America shield to Mackie’s Wilson.
The latter will be headlining his first MCU tentpole in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order which is set for release next year.