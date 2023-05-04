Chris Evans discusses possible MCU return

FOLLOWING Chris Evans’ exit from his role as Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor said at the time that he was completely done with the star-spangled character.

Now, it seems Evans is flirting with the possibility of returning to the role – albeit with some caveats.

“It’s tough, because I love that role deeply,” Evans said when asked about returning as Captain America at the recent C2E2 fan convention.

He proceeded to explain that he thinks there are more stories about Steve Rogers to tell.

“But at the same time, I’m very, very precious with it. It’s like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don’t want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well.