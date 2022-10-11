Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive for 2022

THE title of Sexiest Man Alive for 2022 has officially been given to Chris Evans. The announcement was revealed earlier this week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as on the People magazine website.

The 41-year-old actor continues the steps of the previous stars like Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan and John Legend. Some other iconic sexy guys who won the title from the past are Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, and Ryan Reynolds.

In response to being named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2022, he told the magazine: “My mum will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

He continued by saying that he is preparing for some hilarious comments about the title from close friends. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging. Really this will just be a point of bullying,“ said. “It’s ripe for harassment.”

Evans also joked he would remember it fondly when he is “old and saggy.”

He also revealed his wish to settle and create a better work-life balance. The actor stated his desire to embrace marriage and fatherhood while taking a break from acting.

He said: “When it comes to seeking out the people I play, it’s more of an issue of where the movie shoots. I’m too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months, and I’ve settled into a nicer phase where I’m just happy being at home.”

“That’s absolutely something I want,” he continued. “Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends. The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas.”

He appeared in three brand-new movies this year, including Netflix’s The Gray Man and Lightyear from Pixar. He is currently producing and acting in the 2023 AppleTV+ film Ghosted. He also co-manages Starting Point, a civic engagement platform he started in 2020.