Chris Hemsworth pays tribute to ‘superhero’ daughter

ACTOR Chris Hemsworth finally revealed who his favorite superhero was on Monday, as the Thor: Love and Thunder star posted a couple of pictures of his daughter India on his Instagram.

“Here’s two pics of me and my daughter,“ he captioned the pair of photos.

“One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favorite superhero.”

In addition to India, Hemsworth is also father to twin boys Sasha and Tristan, all of whom he shares with his wife, Elsa Pataky.

According to Hemsworth, two of his children make an appearance in the latest film, including India, who plays the character of Love, while one of his sons portrays a young Thor.

“It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it,” the actor wrote.

Hemsworth wasn’t alone in bringing his children to work. Director Taika Waititi and co-stars Christian Bale and Natalie Portman brought their kids along for the ride, too.

“It felt sort of like a one-off, fun family experience. I don't want them to now go on to be child stars and actors,” he said.

“It was just a special sort of experience we all had and they loved it, they had a great time.”