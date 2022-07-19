Chris Hemsworth sends birthday love to wife

ACTOR Chris Hemsworth melted hearts on Monday with his sweet birthday message to wife Elsa Pataky in honour of her 46th birthday.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star shared a photo on Instagram showing him sitting on his wife’s lap, with the cheeky caption reading: “Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady! Thanks for always being my rock to sit on, but way comfier.”

Hemsworth, 38, and Pataky first met in 2010 and wed soon after. The two went on to have three children together – daughter India Rose, 10 and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, eight.

The famously family-oriented Hemsworth has made it a point to include his wife and children as much as possible in his work. His most recent Thor film saw all his children participating. Daughter India played the character Love, while one son played a younger Thor.

Birthday girl Pataky has also appeared alongside her husband onscreen. In 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, she stood in for actress Natalie Portman for a brief post-credit scene where their characters kissed, and also has a minor role in Love and Thunder.

Netflix viewers can see Pataky in her first leading action role in Interceptor, where she plays an army officer trying to stop a nuclear attack.