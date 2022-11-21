Chris Hemsworth to take break after Alzheimer’s revelation

ACTOR Chris Hemsworth will be taking a much-needed break from acting to focus on his family, following revelations about his genetic predisposition to develop Alzheimer’s.

Hemsworth is currently promoting his new Disney+ series Limitless, and in a recent episode, he met with a doctor who revealed his condition. Hemsworth, 39, told Vanity Fair the doctor explained that “his makeup includes two copies of the gene APOE4, one from his mother, the other from his father, which studies have linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.”

This means he is eight to 10 times more likely to develop the disease. His grandfather was also diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“[The experience] really triggered something in me to want to take some time off,” Hemsworth said. “And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do.”

“Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify,” he added. “Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

He added: Look, if this is a motivator for people to take better care of themselves and also understand that there are steps you can take – then fantastic.”