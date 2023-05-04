Chris Pratt defends Super Mario Bros movie role

SINCE the announcement that Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt would be voicing Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, fans of the gaming franchise haven’t shied away from sharing their thoughts.

Despite obvious excitement for the movie, Pratt’s casting as the lead was disappointing for several reasons, including the fact that he was chosen over Charles Martinet, who voices the Italian plumber character in the video games.

In a recent interview with Extra, Pratt urged all fans to give the film a chance before dismissing it, hinting that they might be pleasantly surprised.

“Go watch the movie, and then we can talk,” he said. “I really think that once you see the movie,” Pratt, 43, said before changing his thought and correcting himself by saying, “And you know what, in all honestly, I think you probably need to watch it twice.”

The Jurassic World actor’s remarks came after some fans, including actor John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the 1993 theatrical adaptation of the gaming franchise, complained that his casting was “unfortunate” for the role of the titular character.