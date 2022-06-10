Chris Pratt nearly died pulling a prank during filming

ACTOR Chris Pratt was the guest star on the Jimmy Kimmel Live!: NBA Finals Game Night show early last week, and took the opportunity to promote his new series The Terminal List, by sharing a deadly prank he did while shooting for his new series.

One of the last shots they had to do was burying Pratt alive. “So I’m laying on about a 45-degree angle, buried up to my head in the dirt and what they’re going to do is cover me with dirt. I’m breathing through a straw and they use an excavator to dump another big bucket full of dirt on top of me in the shot and I’m supposed to crawl out,” said Pratt.

Pratt thought it would be hilarious to not move for 30 seconds before busting out from beneath the mound of dirt. However, he soon learned that the joke was on him.

After not moving for 30 seconds, the soil settled and the actor actually couldn’t move.

Pratt explained: “I could only move my right hand. Took a minute and a half and I finally get out and I cough up dirt.”

“People come up to me, and go, ‘Dude, that was some of the best acting that I’ve ever seen you do.,’” Pratt recalled. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I s*** my pants.”