Chris Pratt’s new baby makes social media debut

SOCIALITE Katherine Schwarzenegger has given fans the first glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s newborn, Eloise! The proud mother shared a roundup of photos on her Instagram, including two shots featuring her two-month-old infant.

The first photo in the carousel was a selfie of Schwarzenegger having a cuddle with little Eloise, whose little hand can be seen peeking out of her yellow blanket.

In another shot, little Eloise appears to be sitting on her mum’s lap sporting a set of booties. Neither picture reveals the infant’s face, in line with the parents’ objective to maintain as much privacy as possible for both Eloise and their firstborn daughter Lyla, age two.

In a 2021 Today interview, Schwarzenegger explained that privacy is meant to attain a certain amount of normalcy for the children.

“I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” she said.

Hence, she noted that privacy would be such an incredible gift to bestow upon her children. “It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids. To be able to have that privacy and not necessarily show as much of them on social media.”

Having said that, the couple still shares intimate moments of their family on social media from time to time.

For instance, in her latest post, users can catch a glimpse of Lyla’s hand reaching for a flower, dad Pratt cooking in their kitchen and even a throwback photo of Schwarzenegger herself when she was just a baby.

As for Pratt, the actor has been busy shooting films back to back. Next year alone, he is expected to appear in three movies – the upcoming Mario adaptation, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and the upcoming Garfield project.