Chris Rock tears into Will Smith in new comedy special

DESPITE everything else more serious that was occurring in the world early last year, particularly in Ukraine, tabloid and news outlets were besieged for weeks and months by an entirely different incident: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Now, almost a year later, the comedian has decided to speak up through his new stand-up material for Selective Outrage, Rock’s new live audience Netflix special. The title, as Rock explained, was also inspired by the slap.

“Will Smith practices ‘selective outrage,” Rock said.

“Everybody who really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that ****. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements.'”

For viewers that might not have understood, Rock was referring to the infamous Red Table Talk episode featuring Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, where she admitted to having an affair with another man.

“His wife was ****ing their son’s friend. We’ve all been cheated on. Everybody in here been cheated on. None of us has ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us ... on television. She hurt him way more than he hurt me.”

Rock revealed he tried to get in contact with Smith after the episode aired.

“Everybody in the world called him a b****. I tried to call that man and give him my condolences. He didn’t pick up for me.”

The comedian then went on to list off all the people in Hollywood who insulted Smith after the Red Table Talk episode.

“Everybody called him a b**** and who does he hit? Me.”

Rock even joked about why he, a victim of bullying as a child, chose not to strike back after the slap as an adult.

“Because I got parents,” Rock explained. “I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”

A day after the Oscars, Smith posted an apology on Instagram, which many considered disingenuous as the actor never used the word “sorry”. Months later, Smith posted an additional apology on camera, and revealed that he had reached out to Rock.