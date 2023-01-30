Chrissy Teigen gives update on her children

CELEBRITY mum and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has been treating her followers to adorable photographs of her three young children, whom she shares with her husband, R&B singer John Legend.

Over the weekend, Teigen, 37, shared a photo of her two oldest children, Luna, six, and four-year-old Miles, who were dressed in matching back-to-school outfits.

In the comments, she wrote: “Too [cool] for school but still going to school because it’s important.”

Teigen has been keeping fans regularly updated on developments with her family, sharing her joy at watching her children grow up.

On Jan 13, the family welcomed its newest member, little Esti Maxine. Teigen shared a photo of the infant a week after her birth, with the caption: “[The] house is bustling and our family could not be happier.”

Luna and Miles were also seen holding the newborn in subsequent Instagram photos.

Her proud husband Legend also shared the news of Esti’s birth on his own social media, writing: “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”



Since Esti’s birth, Teigen has been candid about the ups and downs of postpartum life, including her C-section recovery and lactation stains.

Esti’s arrival was a particularly happy occasion for the couple, who had been trying for another child after Teigen lost a baby – whom they had named Jack – at 20 weeks in 2020.

At the time, Teigen said of the loss: “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”