Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s undergoing IVF again

ON Saturday, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she is undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) again more than a year after losing her son Jack just 20 weeks into her third pregnancy.

The 36-year-old cookbook author posted a photo of herself on Instagram doing some stretches with the caption saying that the shots which she’s taking to stimulate her egg development in hopes of creating strong and healthy embryos have left her bloated, which in turn has prompted some unsolicited speculation about her body and any possible pregnancy.

“I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she wrote.

She went on to urge her followers to stop asking people if they’re pregnant, adding: “I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears.”

Her message echoed her 2019 response to a commenter who asked if she had a baby bump. “I know you didn’t mean it to be rude but think twice about asking this, there are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time,“ Teigen wrote back. “I’m not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I’m also happy not to be.”

Following her partial placental abruption (when the placenta separates from the inner wall of the uterus before birth) with Jack in September 2020, the model had indicated that she would not be pregnant again.

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,“ she wrote that December.

“But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

The television personality has been candid about her and 43-year-old husband John Legend’s past struggles to conceive, and has previously conceived daughter Luna, five, and son Miles, three, via IVF.