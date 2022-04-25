CL reveals reason for Coachella reunion

DURING the first weekend of Coachella, K-pop fans got the thrill of a lifetime when disbanded girl group 2NE1 made a surprise reunion, joining together to perform I Am The Best, their signature hit.

The four-member girl group was active from 2009 to 2016. When the news of their disbandment was released by YG Entertainment, it came as a shock to both the fans and the members alike.

Recently, former member CL revealed the reason behind the band’s unexpected reunion, and shed some light into what took place when their disbandment was announced by their agency, YG Entertainment.

In a vlog recently released by Coachella, CL said that like the fans and her fellow bandmates, she found out about the disbandment through the media. She explained: “I was at a Thanksgiving dinner and my phone blew up.”

She further said: “The reason I wanted to invite 2NE1 to Coachella and perform together is I need to accomplish things on my bucket list. That way, I won’t have regrets.

“We left our fans without proper explanations.”

This time around, 2NE1 wanted to take the initiative to meet Blackjacks on “their own terms”.

CL added: “We teamed up by ourselves for our sake, not for someone else. When I say ‘we,’ it includes myself, my team, and our fans. This is for ‘us’ who made this team and the brand 2NE1. For ‘us,’ which is defined in my term, so it matters a lot to me.

“It’s my way to send my regards and my way to show my gratitude, so that’s how I hope people remember us ... it matters to get together with our own will and meet them.”