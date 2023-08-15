Climbers’ paradise

KL East Mall welcomes Camp5’s sixth venue

Exploration and discovery are part of climbing. – ALL PICS BY CAMP5

INDOOR rock climbing facility, Camp5, has unveiled its latest gem within KL East Mall, marking its sixth establishment. This addition stands as a focal point for climbers in Kuala Lumpur, with Batu Caves being the preferred destination for both local enthusiasts and global climbers seeking its famed crags. Nestled within a space embraced by floor-to-ceiling glass, Camp5 KL East is illuminated by natural light, offering a panoramic view upon entry.

It offers a diverse array of climbing options, ranging from three to 4.5m boulder walls, 12m top-roping and auto-belay walls, to towering lead climbing walls soaring 15m high. Beyond recreation, Camp5 KL East extends its embrace to include spaces for callisthenics, TRX and other forms of suspension and weight training. Showcasing cutting-edge Walltopia technology, the gym’s wooden-panelled walls boast an inviting aesthetic. Quality craftsmanship is evident throughout, from German canvas covering boulder mats to vivid large-volume holds from renowned international brands. Great amenities Ensuring comfort, Camp5 is fully air-conditioned, offering complimentary lockers and rejuvenating hot showers. The Eat Well Cafe refuels climbers with health-conscious meals that prioritise nourishment without compromising on taste. Several accomplished Malaysian climbers displayed their abilities on the preview day.

Notable among them were figures such as Mohd Redha Rozlan, a renowned ninja warrior who holds five SEA Games silver medals, former national climber Taqiuddin Zulkifli, and Tia Fuzly, a recent double bronze medalist at the SEA Games. Championing inclusivity with the mantra of #EveryoneCanClimb, Camp5 has welcomed over 150,000 climbers since its inception in 2005, fostering a community through diverse avenues like team-building, birthdays and school programmes. With a commitment to safety and world-class facilities, Camp5 propels climbers towards new horizons, unlocking the thrill of scaling new heights.