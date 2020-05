IF YOU ever need a pick-me-up to feel inspired to dress up for a weekend brunch with a friend, most probably after the MCO (movement control order) is lifted, or whether you are planning outfits for your next holiday trip, you would not be disappointed with Alyssa Johaan’s Instagram feed. “I literally only take my pictures with an iPhone. I don’t edit much besides changing the tone, I prefer my pictures less saturated and in cool tones. So, whomever I’m out with on that day, they will help me with my pictures. They know the drill! I will make do with the pictures they take for me because I am not that fussy,” Alyssa shares. The 23-year-old who is currently doing her Masters at Imperial College Business School, London, is a fan of anything artsy, from visual art to fashion. Alyssa admits that moving to the United Kingdom for her studies has ignited a greater passion for the arts especially fashion, owing it to the environment and inspiring people over there. “I never studied fashion, and it has never been something that I did a course on. I was involved in the fashion society at my university. Whenever there were events or anything back in London, I would attend to get some inspiration and meet people from various industries. Most of the time, I attend these events by myself and I didn’t mind because it was to learn and gain experience.” Alyssa acquires her fashion inspirations through the creative works of influential people from all walks of life. “I get a lot of inspiration from international fashion bloggers and fashion enthusiasts. I wouldn’t specifically say that I have one person that I look up to. I look up to so many people from different places as well. I always try to see how I can adapt it to my own style.”

She gets her style inspiration mainly from international fashion bloggers and fashion enthusiasts. – Courtesy of Alyssa Johaan

If Alyssa had to pick one fashion icon that she admires most, it would be the late Princess Diana. “I am a huge fan of Princess Diana’s style. I love her paparazzi shoots, chill outfits, and she looked so chic without even trying.” Alyssa describes her style as chic, simple, and trendy. “I’m very much inspired by styles from the ‘70s and the ‘90s because I love the whole oversized blazer look, pants suit, so chic but effortless.” Not every look can be pulled off in Malaysia, given our tropical weather. Yet, Alyssa maintains her style when she is back home, but with some tweaking. “When I’m back in Malaysia, I never wear knitwear or jeans. I like to wear more loose items, so whatever fashion inspiration I see on Pinterest or Instagram, I always try to incorporate linen or cotton fashion pieces instead. I’m always wearing linen when I go out, or even when I am at home.” When it comes to shopping, Alyssa prefers quality over quantity. “People always assume that I have so many clothes! My shopping habits have changed throughout the years and I prefer to buy quality pieces over quantity so that I can wear them again and again without looking like it is the same piece,” she shares. Alyssa gives her two cents on staple fashion pieces that every person should have in their wardrobe: “I think that everyone should have at least a long white sleeve top, and there are so many possibilities. You can style it up or down with joggers, jeans, skirts, pants, everything! In addition, a pair of comfortable white or black pants or jeans is an essential. You can match it with so many items!”

She says her favourite fashion trend is “anything with thick sleeves that gives character”. – Courtesy of Alyssa Johaan