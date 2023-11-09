Closure denied

THE identity of the father on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father will remain a mystery in perpetuity as the Disney-run streamer has dropped the series after only two seasons.

How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff, ended its second season in July.

A spin-off of How I Met Your Mother, which ran on CBS from 2005-14, How I Met Your Father was not a direct sequel, but it was set in the same version of New York as the original series.

It also featured guest appearances from HIMYM stars Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris. Characters played by Christopher Lowell and Suraj Sharma also live in the apartment occupied by Josh Radnor’s Ted and Jason Segel’s Marshall in the former series.

In addition to Duff, Lowell and Sharma, the How I Met Your Father cast includes Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran.

Kim Cattrall narrates the series (and appears on camera) as a future version of Duff’s character, Sophie, telling her son about how she met his dad, similar to the Bob Saget-narrated HIMYM. However, Saget was never on camera as Future Ted.

The How I Met Your Mother spinoff went through several iterations — including one that would have starred future Little Women and Barbie director Greta Gerwig — before landing a series order at Hulu in 2021.

It premiered in January 2022 and was renewed for a 20-episode second season (which was split into two parts) a month later.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who had worked on an earlier version of the spinoff, created the series and executive produced it with HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, director Pam Fryman and Adam Londy.

The cancellation was first reported by TVLine.