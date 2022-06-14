Co-stars support Neve Campbell’s decision to leave ‘Scream’

EQUAL pay for men and women has been in the news for some years. Even though we have gone a long way, salary disparity remains a problem today. The gender pay gap impacts numerous industries, with women usually earning less — and Hollywood is no exception.

Neve Campbell is well aware of the wage difference between men and women in the entertainment industry. She realised a long time ago that she was not being paid equally in any job she did.

With the latest offer that was presented to her for Scream 6, Campbell realised that the pay given did not reflect the value she believes she gave to the film, and decided to pass on returning. As a result, Scream 6 will be the series' first film without Campbell.

Campbell's co-stars have come out in support of her choice. Matthew Lillard, who starred as killer Stu Macher in the 1996 film Scream, took part in a Twitter Spaces conversation with Midnite Movie Club to discuss Campbell's decision on leaving the franchise.