Co-stars support Neve Campbell’s decision to leave ‘Scream’

EQUAL pay for men and women has been in the news for some years. Even though we have gone a long way, salary disparity remains a problem today. The gender pay gap impacts numerous industries, with women usually earning less — and Hollywood is no exception.
Neve Campbell is well aware of the wage difference between men and women in the entertainment industry. She realised a long time ago that she was not being paid equally in any job she did.
With the latest offer that was presented to her for Scream 6, Campbell realised that the pay given did not reflect the value she believes she gave to the film, and decided to pass on returning. As a result, Scream 6 will be the series' first film without Campbell.
Campbell's co-stars have come out in support of her choice. Matthew Lillard, who starred as killer Stu Macher in the 1996 film Scream, took part in a Twitter Spaces conversation with Midnite Movie Club to discuss Campbell's decision on leaving the franchise.
“Did Tom Cruise take less money for [Top Gun: Maverick]?” he asked. “So, why is a woman supposed to take less? Why wouldn’t you pay her more as the series goes on? Was Scream 5 a hit or not a hit? It was a smash hit. Did they make a [ton] of money? Yes.”
Lillard continued: “Should Neve Campbell be paid for the work she’s done in five movies of a franchise? Yes, because she’s a female lead of one of the most successful horror franchises.”
Similarly, Jamie Kennedy, who co-starred with Campbell in two Scream films, voiced his support on his YouTube channel, calling this a “clear example of how twisted the system is.”
He added: “Neve is the final girl. It’s crazy that the people behind the scenes are not paying the money to literally the face of the franchise. It’s people who weren’t involved from the get-go. This is everything that’s wrong with the business.”
David Arquette, who played Dewey Riley in all five films, expressed regret that she would not be returning for Scream 6, but he respects and understands her decision since, at the end of the day, it's all about business.