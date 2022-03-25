Cobra Kai’s Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand confirmed to be dating

EARLIER this week, Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand, stars of Cobra Kai since its second season, confirmed their romance to TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport.

“We’ve been dating for a while. I’ve never dated anyone I’ve worked with before. This is almost trial by fire. I met her when I was 15 and I was tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kinda awkward to be like, ‘Hey man, I like your sister.’ But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set,“ said Bertrand, 22, who plays Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz.

List, 23, who plays Tory Nichols on the series, also briefly confirmed the news to the outlet during a separate interview outside of the airport.

In the show, Hawk first joined the karate dojo in season 1, while Tory was recruited to the team in season 2. The series that premiered on YouTube Red in 2018 and made its debut on Netflix in 2020, has released four seasons so far and was renewed for a fifth last summer.

Before the couple confirmed that they were dating, fans had been speculating that List and Bertrand were together after they posted several photos together on social media and appeared at events together.

Earlier this month, they attended the Critics Choice Awards together and on Tuesday, the both of them went to the Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party, which List shared photos of them on her Instagram after.