COD:MWIII confirmed for November

RELEASING later this year around the holiday season, Activision has officially named its next Call of Duty game – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

The game will be a direct sequel to last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and based on the brief 41-second teaser released on Aug 7, the game is set to arrive on Nov 10.

The campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II follows the multi-national special operations unit Task Force 141, formed by fan-favourite soldier John Price and Mexican Special Forces unit Los Vaqueros as they attempt to track down terrorist Hassan Zyani, who is in possession of American made ballistic missiles.

In the teaser for the upcoming sequel, Price warns against “burying enemies alive”, which is then followed by a brief image of Vladimir Makarov, which the teaser refers to as “the ultimate threat”.

A classic Call of Duty terrorist, Makarov is most famous for perpetrating the “No Russian” mission in 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in which he led a team of Russian terrorists (including the player) in a mission that slaughtered almost 250 people at a Moscow airport.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II last year, a post-credits teaser showed something similar.

The 2020 remaster of the 2009 game saw the graphics updated, but nothing new was added to the story. It was criticised for saying nothing more, particularly during the “No Russian” mission, especially with everything that has happened between 2009 and 2020.

The new game may rectify this, as the rebooted Modern Warfare franchise has added further value to its storytelling.

It is still unknown which platforms Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will release on, but it is likely to follow the usual Call of Duty release formula of as many platforms as possible to maximise sales and reach, which means the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. – BY MARK MATHEN VICTOR