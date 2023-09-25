Coffee bonanza

CALLING all coffee connoisseurs and Java junkies. Get ready to dive into a caffeine carnival that is out of this world! From Sept 14 to Oct 13, 7-Eleven is brewing up a storm in Peninsular Malaysia that will have you dancing with delight as you #GetMAD with MAD Foods’ dairy-free Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cold brew coffee. But that’s not all - you could also be the lucky winner of a daily cash prize worth RM500.

Hailing from the Lion City, MAD Foods has taken Singapore by storm with its debut line of 100% plant-based and dairy-free RTD cold brew coffee. Now, they’re crossing borders to offer Malaysians a healthier alternative to the regular canned coffees that rely on cow’s milk and often pack a sugary punch —perfect for those with lactose intolerance.

What’s the MAD twist? This creamy and flavour-packed coffee is powered by oat milk, and it comes in three delightful 240ml variants — double shot, single shot, and decaf. Each variant embodies its own unique personality, introducing you to Max, Miles, and Maya.

To make this launch even more exciting, MAD and 7-Eleven are cooking up the #GetMAD contest with a whopping total of RM15,000 up for grabs. To get in on the action, all you have to do is grab a can of MAD from any 7-Eleven store in Malaysia, snap a picture, share it on your Instagram and/or TikTok, and do not forget to tag @iammad.co. In your captions, make sure to use the hashtag #IAMMAD and tag three friends you would love to see #GetMAD too. With one lucky winner selected every day for 30 days, there are a total of 30 winners, each walking away with RM500 in cold, hard cash.

But what is the story behind MAD Foods? Founded in 2019 by the dynamic duo of Angelique Teo, a Singaporean media and radio personality, and Bobby Randhawa, a seasoned expert with over 20 years of experience in the fast moving consumer goods and beverage industry, MAD Foods is on a mission to craft beverages that offer convenience, healthiness, and sustainability. They are not just selling drinks; they are building a community.

MAD is all about giving you choices that are kind to your body and the planet. Their oat milk-based, dairy-free cold brew coffee is not just delicious; it’s also free from added sugar and GMOs. And when it comes to the environment, MAD is leading the way with slim BPA-free aluminium cans that are 100% plastic-free.

So, what is next for MAD Foods? They are racing ahead to expand their product range, bringing you options that let you consume better and live stronger, all while protecting our beautiful planet. So why wait? Start your MAD journey today and experience coffee like never before, with MAD Foods leading the way.