GRAFFITI artist Muhammad Fahrul Idham, better known as Perol, has found fame outside Malaysia with his works gracing walls in Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia. “I am really honoured that people from other countries are appreciating my work,” said 33-year-old Klang born Perol, who has a degree in graphic design. “I would like to see my work reaching more countries.” In Malaysia, Perol has worked with well-known brands such as Petronas, Honda, Berjaya, Mountain Dew, Maybank and 7-Eleven. Before venturing into his true calling as a graffiti artist, he worked as a graphic designer and 3D animator. “I feel graffiti gives me more freedom to express what is in my heart and mind,” said Perol, who has a seven-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

An octopus in Phuket, Thailand (2019).

In 2014, he set up his own company called Perol Creative Enterprise. His favourite themes, which he loves to dabble in, are aliens and monsters. Speaking on his future plans, Perol said he would like to expand his graffiti skills into merchandise such as T-shirts and toys, and to sell these products overseas. The first time he dabbled in graffiti was when he was 16. He took a can of spray paint and drew something on the wall of a restaurant. “When my father learned about my so called art work, he was furious,” said Perol. “My father was totally disappointed in me. He said what I had done was not art, but vandalism. He did not beat me. His sharp words were enough to hurt my heart.”

Perol’s commissioned work on a building in Bangi (2018).

Perol’s mother was a high school maths teacher while his father was a primary school discipline teacher. He has nine siblings and is the fourth child in the family. Perol said he was not good in maths and was definitely not disciplined during his youth, adding that his parents did not object when he wanted to leave his steady job as a graphic designer to pursue his dream of becoming a graffiti artist. “In fact, my mother said that I should pursue what I love.” On the opinion of some people who feel graffiti is not really art, Perol said: “Nobody has the right to say what is art and what is not art.” To illustrate his point, he said in recent years, the National Art Gallery has showcased several graffiti exhibitions, and he has participated in one of them. “They have even produced three art books focusing on graffiti. “If established bodies like the National Art Gallery can recognise graffiti as art, who are we to say that graffiti is not art?”

A scorpion in Shah Alam (2018).