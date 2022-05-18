Comeback on the cards for Girls’ Generation

A much-anticipated comeback announcement has shaken K-pop fans. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Girls’ Generation will return to celebrate its 15th debut anniversary in August 2022.

Fans immediately expressed their surprise and joy over the news, and shared their excitement through social media.

The South Korean group debuted in 2008 with its Into The New World album and rose to international fame with the single Gee and other famous songs like Genie and Lion Heart. Its second album Oh! was released in 2010 and the next year, they released a Japanese album.

Their musical style described as electropop and bubblegum pop.

The group’s last album Holiday night was released in August 2017, after which its members have largely been on an extended break.

Netizens are waiting with bated breath for the new album, which all eight members are reported to be currently working on.