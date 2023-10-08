Comfort and class

Wellness suites provide key facilities for recovering patients

IMAGINE living in a wellness suite next to a hospital with all the facilities – concierge services, nursing care, healthy food - and on top of that, more than 300 specialists to choose from right at your doorstep. Another very attractive factor of this fantastical wellness suite is that the room has fully equipped facilities for wheel chair-bound occupants to live independently, recover, and rest from surgery in the comfort of a “five-star hotel” wellness room next to a tertiary hospital. This will be a reality in 2026 when KL International Hospital and The Nobel Healthcare Park, which consist of the wellness suites within the compound of KL Wellness City, are completed in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Luxury wellness accommodation The wellness suites are designed with facilities, including the luxury of a king-size bed, a mini kitchen with hood and hob, electricity, a microwave, day and night curtains, and a fridge larger than a normal hotel-sized fridge. In addition to this, an ideal bathroom for patients, aside from having lower-level switch lights for easy access, also has two-way switches that allow the occupants to switch “on and off” right next to their bed. There are two types of wellness rooms available: 268 sq ft and 386 sq ft, with extra space for a TV and sofa, and both units having the flexibility to connect with the next room to allow families to stay. These suites are linked to the International hospital through a bridge, which requires only a short walking distance. “In this project, we coined the word wellness suites primarily because we needed accommodation for healthcare travellers and patients who come for medical treatment and their loved ones who want to stay as near as possible, conveniently and easily accessible to the hospital,” said KL Wellness City’s Executive Director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew.

These rooms are suitable for foreign and local healthcare travellers from different states to cut the cost, time, and inconvenience of travelling back and forth to hospitals for follow-up procedures, check-ups, and supervision after a surgery. “The key thing is the close proximity; the international hospital (which will be managed and operated by them) is built primarily to target 50% overseas and outstation patients, most of whom don’t drive,” said Tiew. “The key features of this building, - the internal layout and space within the suites - are taken care of right from the start with wellness and health care (as our priority) in mind. It’s built with a purpose,” said Tiew. “The wellness suites are designed to complement the hospital operation. The entire block will comply with the government’s guidelines for hospital wards, from the size of the lift to the width of the corridor, the accessibility of the ground floor, the lift for ambulance, the width of the door allowing wheel chair movement, and enabling hospital stretch beds,” said Tiew. “If there is a need for the occupants to attend the hospital on the stretch beds, the hospital employees can transfer the person from the suites to the hospital easily, conveniently, and quickly without any hassle,” said Tiew. “The suites have a plus point, and this cannot be found in any project or township. It comes with the concierge service, nursing care services, and food delivery services that will come from the hospital,” said Tiew with pride.