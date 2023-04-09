Comic chemistry

FILM distributor Mindmark unveiled teaser images and a preview for its upcoming comedy film, titled 30 Days. The movie revolves around the comical journey of a married couple, Jung Yeol (Kang Ha-neul) and Na Ra (Jung So-min), on the brink of divorce.

However, the plot takes an unexpected twist when Jung Yeol experiences amnesia following a car accident just 30 days before their intended separation.

The unveiled preview, alongside the promotional images, commences with a cinematic portrayal of Jung Yeol and Na Ra’s initial encounter. Yet, the ambiance of the clip undergoes a complete transformation as the storyline takes a unique turn.

Once married, the couple’s mutual irritations lead to petty arguments and playful antics.

As the divorce proceedings ensue, a car accident alters their course. Upon awakening in the hospital, Jung Yeol finds himself devoid of all recollections, including his marital ties to Na Ra.

The on-screen text declares, “30 days that swept away memories and love, leaving only laughter,” heightening excitement for the uproarious on-screen dynamic between Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min.

The duo, who previously shared the screen in the popular film Twenty, have fans eagerly anticipating their reunion in the upcoming movie.

30 Days is slated for a theatrical release on Oct 3.