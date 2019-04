SOARING like her Latin name that translates to ‘the eagle’, Australian alt-pop artiste Aquila Young unveils Closer, an empowering new single since her Crimson Criminal in November 2016.

Closer comes after Young delved deeper into the exploration of her Southeast Asian heritage – as the daughter to Singaporean and Vietnamese parents – where building harmonies paint a moody melody as the backdrop to her stirring vocals.

According to the musician who spent her childhood in the Gold Coast, the song alludes to “facing fears” and “remaining steadfast”, adding that it is about “getting closer to the vision and not giving up”.

“Growing up on the Gold Coast, I had people around me who taught me how to approach music as an unfolding journey,” said Young in a recent email interview.

“Whether it was a song, an album or a setlist, I learned to create and curate my own musical journey in a way that would travel through the highs and the lows, the light and the dark, and ultimately, reveal some sort of meaning to the passage that had stretched out.”

Treating music as an organically-evolving affair, this year will spell a big year for Young, since her debut single Vagabond that had scored her a live showcase at Australia’s Bigsound Festival, The Gold Coast Music Awards, and last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Young – whose instrument of choice is the keyboards when she’s writing, and guitar when she’s playing a live show – sonically tells a narrative that causes emotions to bubble. She has also been experimenting with different sounds for her next release, flowing as an extension to Closer.

“I’ve been working on a lot of new music and I’m excited to share it,” she said. “It’s an incredible feeling to finally have Closer out. It’s been two years since I’ve released music, and during that time, I’ve been constantly writing, recording and evolving.

“It’s really exciting to have new music out in the universe and to be sharing a snapshot of the past two years through this release.”

She added that working on the track has allowed her to grow as an artiste.

“This song was quite unique for me in a lot of ways. The sound has foremost progressed and pushed boundaries that I hadn’t crossed before,” she explained.

“Musically, I wrote parts that incorporated some non-western scale and harmony. I also explored different sonic textures and I looked into the world of eastern music in a way to envelop a different kind of musical landscape.”

While Closer is her first release of new music in two years, Young has been keeping busy with live shows around Australia.

“The live experience has influenced my music in a subconscious way,” she said. “I’ve been told that I write songs that are big and anthemic and I believe it comes from growing up in a culture of live music.

“I’ve watched many a time where a single song would resound within a crowd and build into an anthemic high. I’ve always connected with that as a performer and I think it subconsciously creeps into the way that I write my songs.”