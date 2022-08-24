$!Compete in the Under Armour ‘UA COMBINE’ 2022’

UNDER Armour has announced the “UA Combine” to test the limits and unleash the potential of sports enthusiasts.

For the first time ever, the “train to compete” on “UA Combine”, the highest benchmark in athlete performance as proclaimed by Under Armour, will put athletes from any sport or training discipline to the test, allowing them to uncover their true capabilities through professional-level challenges designed for professional athletes.

Justin Olivares, marketing director for Under Armour South Asia-Pacific shared: “Human performance is at the core of the Under Armour brand. With UA Combine, we envisage this to be more than just a competition of testing skill and athleticism.

“It will be a unique and exciting experience for athletes around the region to really challenge themselves mentally and physically and become better versions of themselves.”

With events set to take place across four countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Thailand, the UA COMBINE 2022 season has already kicked off in Singapore, and will travel to Kuala Lumpur on Sept 3, Sydney on Sept 17 and Bangkok on Oct 1.

Registration for UA COMBINE 2022 will be open to 300 competitors (150 males and 150 females) per event to compete against each other through a series of obstacles.

Athletes competing in UA COMBINE will be tasked with participating in a total of eight physical and mental tests devised by Under Armour‘s Global Head of Athlete Performance, Michael Watts.

The tests include Agility (Arrowhead Change-of-Direction Speed Test), Stamina (Pull-up Beep Test), Vertical (Standing Vertical Leap Test), Power (20m Sled Push), Endurance (20m Beep Test), Strength (3RM Bench Press), Speed (40 Yard Dash) and Cognition (Reaction Inhibition Test).

UA COMBINE 2022 medals and cash prizes of RM15000, RM7500 and RM3000 will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed athletes in both the men’s and women’s divisions respectively.

All athletes taking part in UA COMBINE will also receive a head-to-toe Under Armour competitor kit.