Constance Wu returns to Twitter after three years

FOLLOWING a three-year absence from Twitter, actress Constance Wu has returned to announce her new book, Making a Scene.

Wu also revealed that she attempted suicide following the social media backlash that erupted against her in 2019 due to the frustration she expressed over the renewal of her ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.

“I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: three years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe,” Wu wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

Feeling like a disgrace to the Asian-American community, Wu explained that she tried to take her life, but a friend found and rushed her to the hospital.

The incident gave Wu perspective and time to reassess her life.

“For the next few years, I put my career aside to focus on my mental health. AsAms don’t talk about mental health enough. While we’re quick to celebrate representation wins, there’s a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community,” she said.

“I’ll admit it hurt a lot, but it also made me realise how important it is to reach out and care for people who are going through a hard time”.

At the end of her statement, Wu claimed that the break from Hollywood and therapy sessions helped her enough to return, if only for a little bit.

Wu most recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video thriller series The Terminal List.