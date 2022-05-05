Control your anger

ANGER is often associated with fire. In most cases, the fire consumes and destroys, because it seems uncontrollable. But can we agree that fire can be extinguished, and it can be used for a variety of things other than destruction?

For many with anger issues or those without anger management, this volatile emotion is completely damaging; it damages their relationships, job, property, hurts others physically and/or psychologically, and causes a host of other problems.

Most recently, we saw a certain Hollywood actor be consumed with anger enough to publicly attack another actor on live television, in front of thousands of peers and millions globally.

Could the incident have been avoided if the actor was’t quick to anger over a joke?

Will Smith will never see this article, but here are some tips on anger detection and management:

Identify the root cause

Exploration of oneself is never a bad idea, so look inwards, for what lies behind the anger.

Anger often arises when it is used to mask “smaller” negative feelings. These include anxiety, guilt and shame.

Being able to recognise the cause of one’s own anger is the first step.

Blinking warning signs

The next step would be at the onset of anger, as in, the moments leading up to the outburst.

These signs include a racing heartbeat, sweating, voice raise, becoming unnecessarily defensive, and the feeling of being argumentative, among many others.