Controversy over Johnny Depp joining Fenty show

ACTOR Johnny Depp has been revealed as one of the many famous faces appearing in Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show on Nov 9. According to an editorial in HuffPost, Depp “has already filmed his part, and it’ll be included in the show’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video”.

The 59-year-old star will be the first male model to have a featured “star” moment in the brand’s history. This will also be Depp’s first major public appearance since his turbulent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, after she accused him of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Rihanna’s inclusion of Depp in the new special – her fourth fashion experience on Amazon Prime since 2019 – has proved to be a divisive choice for the billionaire fashion and beauty mogul.

Many people have voiced their surprise at Rihanna’s choice of Depp for her show. One particular tweet by user @feneptune_ seemed to embody what most people were thinking: “Rihanna can’t be serious? With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?”

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney took aim at Amazon for allowing the stunt, calling the network “disgusting and clearly desperate” at the time.