$!Cooking inspiration for Ramadan

Get some tips, tricks and delicious Ramadan recipes from these local social media chefs

Check out these amazing buka puasa recipes from three Malaysian social media chefs. – 123RF

During Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk for the whole month, those who are coming home from a hectic work day often find there isn’t much time to cook for the family. Most people would buy from the Ramadan Bazaar or make the simplest dishes for the family to enjoy once they break their fast. To make cooking easier and to help readers refine their cooking skills, we rounded up three passionate Instagrammers with the best food posts for hungry home cooks to follow. Home chefs make flavourful plates of food with simple ingredients from the kitchen, but what makes their videos so popular is the way they make it so easy and present it so interestingly, which tempts us to try it. All you have to do is scroll through their videos to pick your favourite and cook for the night!

@khairulaming Popular home chef Khairul Azmin Kamarulzaman is back with his much-awaited “30 Hari, 30 Resepi” (30 days, 30 recipes) for the sixth year, packed with inspiration for beverages, meals, and desserts. Every year, Khairul would come up with home-cooked, mouth-watering recipes. This year, Khairul released four different beverages for the first day that you would love to drink right away after breaking fast because they look refreshing, creamy, and affordable to make. Among these are cooling Chysenthamum tea with lime and longan, citrusy Orange Juice Soda, creamy Bandung Lychee, and milky Coconut Shake Gula Melaka. Every day, viewers wait for Khairul to post his new ideas and unique recipes, and he always encourages viewers to try them. All you have to do is follow his simple steps, and you have yourself a delicious meal. Just check out his hearty and delicious meals: creamy Sagu Mango, Tomyam Pasta, Spicy Ayam Masak Bali, Ketam Masak Lemak Cili Api, and many more.

@syafkun Syaf Kun, or Muhammad Syafiq, is returning for the fifth year with a new concept of food, inspired by his travels to popular cities in Indonesia, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The food recipes were collected from Jakarta to Bandung, from Haadyai to Bangkok, and finally, to London. Syaf Kun promises more of everything, more lifehacks, surprises, food, and fun, and he delivers. Syaf Kun explores and experiments with flavour combinations. For instance, he makes traditional dish Roti Jala by adding chocolate powder to the batter, and the result is Roti Jala Chocolate. His page is filled with colourful and flavourful dishes that you want to recreate in your kitchen to whet your appetite after a long day of fasting. Try his easy-to-do Indonesian Rolled Eggs, Samyang Theokbokki, and Strawberry Sorbet for a change in the tastebuds, or local dishes like Crispy Skin Sambal, Kuey Tiow Kerang, and Udang Goreng Kunyit.