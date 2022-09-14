Cooking with passion

Seasoned cookbook author Marina Mustafa is an inspiring woman. Over the past 13 years, she has written a total of 26 cookbooks. She has recipes for everything from authentic Johor traditional dishes to delicious vintage or nostalgic cakes.

According to Marina, every book reflects a part of her life, memories and culture. But behind the scenes, she has been facing constant challenges.

She has been living with terminal cancer and has gone through various surgeries, treatments, and chemotherapy over the years, but you would never guess her struggles when you meet her in person.

She smiled brightly and spoke cheerfully during our interview with at her home in Kelana Jaya.

The self-taught chef, who has been suffering from terminal thyroid cancer, revealed that she wrote her first book, Memorable Recipes for Malay Occasions, at the suggestion of her son, shortly after she was diagnosed in the 1990s and had to close down her restaurant, Cafe Dania, after 16 years of operation.

“I wrote this book for my children so that when I am gone they can use these recipes as a guide in their life. I wanted to reflect on a stage in my life in the book. I wanted a cookbook to show the cycle of life,” said Marina.

The book contains her personal stories, including childhood memories, as well as authentic Malay recipes for special occasions, from births to deaths.

“For example, when their child is born, what do you cook for the ‘Potong Jambul’ ceremony, Aqiqah (sacrificing for the child’s birth), wedding, funeral, and ‘Tahlil’ prayers,” Marina said. “Appropriate dishes that suit each occasion in our cycle of life.”

She did not expect much from the first book, but it got people talking, and eventually, the book was a success.

Recently, she discovered that her cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

“I feel disappointed that I am not responding to the medication. I realise this and I told my husband that I don’t want to think too much,” she said, wiping away tears at the corner of her eyes, discreetly.

“When I first found out that I had cancer, I prepared myself to go. If I go at any time now, I have to accept it. So, I don’t want to think too much about my illness. I still put on my lipstick and I go out and do good things. I think I am okay with it. I try to do good things,” she said, putting up a brave face.

“Sometimes it’s hard,“ she admitted openly, but she never fails to keep a positive outlook on life.

With a smile, she added: “As long as the cancer does not disturb me, I can still walk around; I am grateful and I am blessed.”

Despite all the difficulties, Marina has never let cancer stop her from achieving what she loves most: cooking and sharing, and raising her two beloved children.

For Marina, it’s never been about the cancer, it’s about celebrating life with great food.

She doesn’t want people to focus on her health. Instead, she wants people to look at the things that she does. The experiments, the tools, and the taste of the food she lovingly and creatively makes.

A culinary adventure

During hard times, Marina turned to religion for solace, but even in religious books, she found inspiration for cooking.

While reading the Al-Quran, Marina picked 11 ingredients mentioned in the holy book, and created modern recipes around them. This resulted in her second book, Hidangan Sunah.

“I want to tell youngsters that ingredients used thousands of years ago are still applicable and relevant now.”

A few years later, she got a little busy. She did not have much time for elaborate cooking due to her work commitments, and that prompted her to write the third best-selling book, 5 Rencah 15 Minit, filled with easy recipes to cater to those living a hectic lifestyle.

She soon realised that she had been branded the ‘local food specialist’ due to her talent in mastering local cuisine.

Hence, Marina wrote another book titled 100 Makanan Timur dan Barat to break free from the tag.

Actually, Marina is very familiar with Western cuisines. She picked up cooking skills, while studying at a high school in Australia, at the age of 15. There, she also learned cooking a wide variety of Western dishes.

Thus, in the book, she explored making local dishes with Western flavours and ingredients and vice versa, for example, using mee hoon in the traditionally Italian aglio oglio dish.