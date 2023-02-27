Corey Stoll discusses MODOK in ‘Quantumania’

THE latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been generating a lot of positive reactions thanks to Jonathan Majors’ complex and intriguing villain Kang the Conqueror, who is set to be the villain for the coming phase of the franchise.

However, fans have had a somewhat mixed reaction to the inclusion of another Marvel villain, MODOK, who is depicted as a big floating head with tiny appendages. The Quantumania version of the character (spoiler alert) was revealed to be Darren Cross (played by Corey Stoll) who was the villain Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man film.

In an recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Stoll said that director Peyton Reed offered him a chance at returning to the franchise as a new villain. Stoll explained: “I was like, ‘That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard, and if that were to happen, that would be the craziest role I would ever play’.”

He admitted that it was “really disturbing” to see his giant face on the big screen at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, but said that there was “no way” he wouldn’t have agreed to do the role.