Cough begone!

Here are some natural cough remedies that you can find and make in your home

DID you know that coughing helps cleanse the body of allergens and diseases? However, continuous coughing can be irritating and affect one’s daily routine. Fortunately, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs will help you rapidly eliminate coughing caused by colds, allergies, and sinus infections as bacterial infections require antibiotics. On the other hand, those who are wondering about how to stop coughing will be glad to know that they can also be treated using natural home remedies that have been shown to be effective. As the Covid-19 virus has not yet been eradicated, so a Covid-19 test is recommended as a matter of absolute necessity. Whether the result is positive or negative, it is advisable to still take precautions. If the test is positive, appropriate medical attention or a home quarantine is needed. Here are 5 natural remedies that you can make in your home to help relieve coughing: -> Honey

There is no doubt that honey is one of the best remedies, especially when it comes to reducing coughing. Honey is an age-old treatment for sore throats and acts as a natural cough suppressant. Hot beverages with honey can temporarily alleviate and relieve coughing. A teaspoon or two of this antibacterial substance has been demonstrated to minimise mucus production. In fact, honey not only reduces coughing at night but also enhances sleep. Add honey and lemon to plain hot water or your favourite hot tea to taste (the lemon is just for flavour). -> Hot fluids

A cough can also be treated with hot liquids such as hot water, chicken soup, miso soup and tea. Coughing individuals are typically dehydrated and should drink plenty of fluids to hydrate and boost their immune systems. Dryness in the throat, a major cause of coughing, can be alleviated by drinking fluids. Additionally, it aids in the thinning of mucus, which can relieve coughing and congestion. Ensure the beverages are at room temperature or warmer, and this may not only alleviate a cough but also a runny nose and sneezing. -> Gargling saltwater Saltwater gargles have been used for centuries to treat sore throats and cold symptoms. It may release mucous and provide some pain relief. Gargling salt and water can help alleviate a cough-inducing sore throat, despite the seeming simplicity of the treatment. Combine 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of salt with water, gargle, and then spit out the mixture. However, do note that it will not aid in reducing the viral load. In a 2021 study, researchers examined various antiseptic types of mouthwash against a lab-made saltwater solution in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19. While the antiseptic mouthwashes were shown to reduce viral load, the saltwater solution proved ineffective at killing the virus. -> Steam Take a hot, steamy shower or place your head over a pot of steaming water in order to thin mucus and make it easier to expel. To utilise this technique, one must take a hot shower or bath, and allow the bathroom to fill with steam. You should remain in the steam for a few minutes, or until symptoms have subsided. Breathing steam in the air may also alleviate congestion by loosening mucus and making it simpler to discharge by blowing your nose. If using the shower is not possible, you can place your head over a bowl of hot water. -> Lozenges & hard candy