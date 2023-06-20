Courage and unyielding determination

Bloodhounds showcases an action-packed showdown as two heroes bravely face off against a sinister villain

Bloodhounds is an adaptation of a webtoon of the same title by Jung Chan. – ALL PIX BY NETFLIX

BLOODHOUNDS is an eight-episode series on Netflix, directed by Jason Kim. It is a Korean thriller-drama that focuses on action and is based on the Webtoon Sanyanggaedeul by Jung Chan. The story takes place during the peak of the pandemic and delves into the complex world of the private loan industry in South Korea, which expanded due to global financial challenges. The plot revolves around two young boxers – Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi – who form a bond after fighting each other in the ring. Together with a kind-hearted benefactor and his adopted granddaughter, they unite to confront a merciless loan shark who exploits the people of Seoul during the pandemic.

The on-screen bromance and friendship between the actors in Bloodhounds were truly remarkable and added a captivating dynamic to the series. Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) and Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) had contrasting personalities but shared a deep friendship. Gun-woo prioritised values like respect and helping others, while Woo-jin focused solely on the financial rewards from boxing. Their chemistry was palpable, and their camaraderie felt genuine, drawing the audience into their relationship. The actors skillfully portrayed the evolving bond between their characters, infusing the scenes with authenticity and emotional depth. One of the stand out features of Bloodhounds was its exceptional action scenes. The series delivered high-quality sequences that were expertly choreographed and executed. The intense fight scenes and thrilling stunts kept viewers on the edge of their seats, providing an adrenaline rush throughout the series.

The actors’ physical prowess and commitment to their roles elevated the action, making it a compelling aspect of the show. While Bloodhounds started out solid, some viewers may find the pacing to be slow in the beginning. However, despite the initial sluggishness, the series still managed to maintain its appeal and provide an acceptable viewing experience. Although the plot may have seemed somewhat predictable at times, the well-executed sequences and the development of the characters helped to compensate for any shortcomings, making it engaging and entertaining. In addition to the engaging storyline, both actors in Bloodhounds had a visually appealing presence on screen. Their good looks added an extra allure to the series, capturing the attention of the audience and contributing to the overall enjoyment. The attractive appearances of the actors were a definite draw and kept viewers hooked until the end.