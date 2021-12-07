Covid-19 claims former talent show hopeful

Last Friday, Mettal Maffia band member and one-time America’s Got Talent contestant Jay Jay Phillips, 30, died from the effects of Covid-19.

The news was announced through the band’s Instagram. A tribute post read: “It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks.”

It was reported by TMZ that Phillips had died in his home during Thanksgiving week and was found dead by his girlfriend and her mother. Even though he was reportedly not vaccinated yet, he had informed friends that he had planned on getting the shot.

It was also reported that Phillips’ father is currently battling with Covid-19 and is on a ventilator in the hospital.

Known for his big hair and keyboard skills, the heavy metal musician was a fan favourite on the 2017 season of America’s Got Talent.

He first appeared on the reality series in 2009 but was eliminated early. He returned to the show eight years later, where he made it all the way to the quarterfinals.

Since then, the musician had been working with Mettal Maffia. Just two months ago, Phillips shared how excited he was to go on tour with the band beginning in December.