WITH 390,000 followers on Instagram and 178,000 subscribers on YouTube, Johanis Sani is a familiar face that many might have come across on social media platforms. If you have not heard of her, you should know that this 23-year-old is a multitalented content creator with a unique sense of style. Johanis creates content on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and even on TikTok. Her content revolves around fashion, beauty, travel, music, you name it! Versatile in her creativity, Johanis keeps her fans on their toes with entertaining content. How would you describe your job? “I am juggling between being a content creator, working as a stylist at Style Annexe, which is a family business, and realising my own brand soon. I would describe my job as exciting because it is always different every time. “It is always a new experience, and even though they might be different scopes, they go hand-in-hand because I get to be my best creative self.”

Her career as a content creator began when she made videos for her family at the age of 14. – Courtesy of Johanis Sani

How did you start being active on YouTube? “At the age of 14, I started by making random videos with the intention of entertaining my friends and family. Later on, I began to use a social media platform called Vine, and I was able to share short funny videos. I grew followers on that platform, and my followers wanted to see more content. They started to subscribe to my YouTube channel and followed my Instagram account. My YouTube channel turned eight this month, and I still find it a bit shocking that I am able to do what I love as a job.” Can you describe your fashion style? “I would say that I have a broad spectrum when it comes to my style. As someone who loves fashion and who also has multiple personalities, I like to dress in anything from street to preppy, you name it!” Since you travel a lot, what is the most memorable trip you had? “I went to Seoul at the end of last year with a friend for a Fenty Beauty trip. We had so much fun at the theme park, walking around Myeong-dong and enjoying the live performances, and also Hongdae. However, the best part of that trip was meeting Rihanna in person!”

She credits her strong support syustem for her success. – Courtesy of Johanis Sani