$!Crowning glory

Miss UniWorld unveils its new diamond crown worth RM1.8 million ahead of this season’s competition

Miss UniWorld, represented by its CEO, Roslan Rosdi (far left) together with its official jeweller, Amee Philips represented by Richard Philips unveiled the official crown, Queen of Kliimanjaro. –ALL PIX BY ADIB RAWI/THESUN

MISS UniWorld, a prestigious international beauty pageant that promotes women’s empowerment and cultural exchange, recently unveiled its breathtaking ‘Queen of Kilimanjaro’ diamond crown in Kuala Lumpur, ahead of the start of the beauty contest. The dazzling masterpiece, valued at US$400,000 (RM1.8 million), represents the pinnacle of elegance and signifies a renewed vision for this year’s competition. Expertly crafted by the official jeweller Amee Philips, the Miss UniWorld crown is a remarkable centerpiece adorned with real diamonds and precious gemstones, exuding a captivating allure.

The ‘Queen of Kilimanjaro’ crown is a remarkable masterpiece that features 27 Tanzanite gemstones and 562 diamonds, all of which were sourced exclusively from the Tanzanian region near Mount Kilimanjaro. At the heart of this extraordinary crown, two exquisitely rare unheated Tanzanites take centrestage, capturing the attention with their unmatched beauty. Tanzanite, a stunning blue-violet gemstone, is renowned for its rarity and captivating allure. The gemstone’s mesmerising colour and unique characteristics have made it highly sought after by collectors and jewellery enthusiasts worldwide. What sets the ‘Queen of Kilimanjaro’ apart is not only the number of Tanzanites adorning the crown, but also the exceptional quality of the gemstones used. It solidifies Miss UniWorld’s place as one of the most glamorous international pageants, setting a new benchmark for excellence and high standards within the pageantry world. The collaboration between Miss UniWorld and Amee Philips is based on a shared commitment to celebrating the beauty, strength, and empowerment of women.

Philips, the founder of the jewelry brand, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that both brands aim to inspire women globally by celebrating their inner beauty and empowering them to embrace their dreams with unwavering confidence. Through the design and hand-crafting of the exclusive ‘Queen of Kilimanjaro’ crown, they pay homage to the indomitable spirit of women. The Miss UniWorld Pageant, now in its second year, promises an unforgettable experience for all involved, with a commitment to showcasing the incredible talents of contestants and inspiring positive change around the world. Miss UniWorld founded by Malaysian socialite entrepreneur and beauty queen Dato Reiss Tiara, is an international beauty pageant dedicated to celebrating true womanhood, fostering cultural exchange, and empowering women from around the world. The pageant promotes women’s empowerment, networking, and also tourism while supporting local charities and global causes. The beauty pageant contest renewed vision focuses on elevating the pageant experience for contestants, partners, and supporters alike with approximately 30 international beauty queens, each a winner of pageants in their respective countries will gather in Malaysia for the pageant. Leading up to the grand finale on June 11, 2023 at JW Marriott, these contestants will participate in various activities. Among the highlights of this year’s event is the Talent Competition, scheduled to take place at the iconic KL Tower on June 8, 2023 offering tourists and the public an unforgettable spectacle.

The Miss UniWorld Pageant, now in its second year, promises an unforgettable experience for all involved.