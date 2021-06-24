PRIOR to her reputation as an evil villain with a savage affinity for dog-skin apparel, Cruella de Vil was an orphaned girl living on the streets of London. In Disney’s latest reimagination, Cruella is reintroduced as Estella who is trying to navigate life after the death of her mother.

Unlike the heiress that we have come to know, Estella here is much more grounded. But from the beginning, we see how her strong sense of creativity and style sets her apart. Though she gets into trouble during her adolescent years, Estella’s life turns around when she meets London’s most in-demand fashion designer, Baroness von Hellman.

Set in early 1970’s London, the original screenplay is a good attempt at trying to gain sympathy for the classic character. Following Disney’s new trend of revaluating its villains, it is no mystery why the franchise chose to give this character another go. With her significance in pop culture, it is only natural for viewers to want to see her come alive on screen.

But in contrast to Maleficent, Cruella’s origins do not have much to offer. Despite Emma Stone’s brilliant performance of the two personalities, the screenplay fails to justify the “current” wrongdoings of the socialite. Or even allow the audience to sympathise with them.

For instance, Robert Stromberg’s 2014 origin on Maleficent did an excellent job at showing how the Wicked Witch was nothing but a victim of bigotry. Not only can the audience empathise with this but also relate to her struggles given the current political climate.

Cruella’s origins on the other hand only glorify the fur-trade industry and unconsciously supports the killing of animals for fashion. However, the show does have its glorious moments. Aside from its sparkly and edgy outfits, the feature film hits the mark with its surprising plot twist.

Screenwriters, Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, did a clever job at distracting the audience and building the hype before revealing its big secret. And following up from there once it was announced. This bold and creative decision definitely help make up for some of the alliterations of the original story play that were made.

And then there is the similarities between the famous movie Devil Wears Prada. Before realising her hate for Baroness, Cruella finds herself drawn to Baroness. Her initial mentor-mentee relationship with Baroness very much reflect the relationship between Andy and Miranda Priestly. The similarities between them was a good inclusion as it presented a complete overview of the relationship.

Though it was not a good idea to gain sympathy for Cruella De Vil, Cruella is a serviceable blockbuster film. Its flashy fashion outfits and bankable actors definitely do the trick!