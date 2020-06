APART from his singing and acting career, Alif Satar, who is now a father of three, is also known for his involvement in physical and endurance activities such as the Ironman race. However, few know of his involvement in social and charity work. “Since I was young, I was encouraged by my parents to help the deaf and the blind [community], especially students. Helping them has always been [a cause] close to my heart,” said Alif. “But recently, I have also advocated for the youth and for families who are affected by drugs. I try to increase the awareness of the issue on all the digital platforms that I am on.” At the end of last year, Alif led the Ride with Alif Satar & Friends Charity Ride 2019 event. The funds it collected were channelled to the Drugs Intervention Community Malaysia (DIC), which was established in 2001. DIC is a registered non-profit Community-Based Organisation (CBO) led and run by former substance abusers in Kuantan, Pahang. The organisation’s goal is to address the issues which are related to substance abuse and HIV / AIDS, and caters to the needs of those who have been infected, and those directly affected by the issues.

He believes that people who have a platform should help raise awareness or raise funds for social causes. – Courtesy of Alif Satar

Last Ramadan, Alif, his family members, and a few others from the DIC and Shutterspeak Studio, a TV production company for which he is the CEO, drove to Kuantan to visit Casa Harapan, a home for children affected by drug abuse and Casa Femina, a drug rehabilitation home. Their visit, everything they learned, and all their work was recorded, documented and shared in a vlog on Alif’s own YouTube channel, to increase awareness. “I consider that my mission now is to gather all the people that follow me, those who follow my music, my acting, my TV hosting, even my athletic activities. “I want to get all the people on board to do something to give back to the community in any way possible. “Right now I am working together with partners to help people who are affected by Covid-19, not just individuals, but also small businesses as well. But we want to incorporate it with an event, to bring people together and spread positivity,” said Alif. Recently Alif posted a picture of himself holding a certificate of appreciation from the Sungai Buloh Hospital. “During the beginning of the MCO, one of my friends who was working together with the Sungai Buloh Hospital told me that they need donations and support from the public. It was to raise Covid-19 funds.

He currently wants to help individuals and communities affected by substance abuse and HIV/AIDS. – Courtesy of Alif Satar