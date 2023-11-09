Indulge in delectably curated Italian dishes

MY colleagues and I had the opportunity to explore the culinary wonders of Italy. As we walked into the restaurant, we immediately sensed that this was more than just a place to dine. It was a welcomed respite, offering a front-row seat to the bustling activities while providing a cosy sanctuary. The prime location overlooking the interactive fountain meant that not only could we enjoy a delicious meal, but we were also treated to the captivating sight of the mesmerising fountain. Stepping inside, we were embraced by the restaurant’s warm and inviting atmosphere. The interior was a perfect blend of rustic charm and understated elegance, transporting us to a corner of Italy.

The staff’s genuine hospitality made us feel like cherished guests, setting the tone for a delightful dining experience that went beyond just satisfying our taste buds. The reason this restaurant stood out was undoubtedly its strategic location, which offered a visual feast alongside its culinary delights. From our seats, we could actually relish the performances of street artists and be entranced by the enchanting play of lights and music from the fountain show. That experience would make one’s meal all the more enjoyable. The Caesar Salad was a beautiful medley of flavours and textures, with garlic croutons, onsen tamago, anchovies, parmesan cheese, bonito flakes and a miso Caesar dressing that elevated it beyond the usual.

Next, we had the mushroom soup, which enveloped me in comfort with its rich wild mushroom creaminess and parmesan croutons. We chose a pasta dish, and being seafood aglio alio, it was a celebration of simplicity and freshness, with spaghetti coated in olive oil, dried chilies, fresh basil and an assortment of seafood. We also had to order a pizza, and we decided on the Margherita pizza, which transported me to Italy with its classic combination of tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil and oregano. We had an additional fish dish, the seabass fillet, which provided a symphony of flavours and textures. The pan-seared seabass was complemented beautifully by mixed mushrooms and a tangy ponzu and caper sauce.

And because we were in the mood to eat, we also ordered the galletto al mattone, a grilled marinated chicken dish that was hearty and satisfying, accompanied by mixed vegetables and creamy polenta topped with thyme sauce. However, the true star of the show was the chocolate fondant. This dessert was a revelation: a warm, freshly baked chocolate cake adorned with strawberry topping and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Each spoonful was a harmonious blend of rich chocolate, refreshing strawberry and velvety ice cream that danced on my palate. Not to be forgotten was the matcha tiramisu, a delightful fusion of Italian and Japanese influences. The savoiardi biscuits soaked in Japanese green tea syrup and layered with mascarpone cream cheese were a unique treat that perfectly balanced comfort and innovation.