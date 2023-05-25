Culinary fun with cauliflower

CAULIFLOWER is high in fibre, which is good for the digestive tract, vitamin B, and folate. Cauliflower contains antioxidants that are said to reduce the risk of colon cancer.

“Cauliflower is such a versatile ingredient for raw vegan food. It’s perfect to make “rice” and curries, and it’s also a great meat substitute. It’s an excellent source of fiber as it’s a cruciferous vegetable,” said Raw Vegan celebrity chef Boey Yin Yin, who has doing vegan cooking since 2016.

The certified raw food teacher has authored e-books, a bilingual print book Guilt-Free Desserts, online courses like Mouthwatering Korean Food, Master the Art of Raw Vegan Japanese Cuisine, and is a TED X speaker.