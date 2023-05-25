Culinary fun with cauliflower

CAULIFLOWER is high in fibre, which is good for the digestive tract, vitamin B, and folate. Cauliflower contains antioxidants that are said to reduce the risk of colon cancer.
“Cauliflower is such a versatile ingredient for raw vegan food. It’s perfect to make “rice” and curries, and it’s also a great meat substitute. It’s an excellent source of fiber as it’s a cruciferous vegetable,” said Raw Vegan celebrity chef Boey Yin Yin, who has doing vegan cooking since 2016.
The certified raw food teacher has authored e-books, a bilingual print book Guilt-Free Desserts, online courses like Mouthwatering Korean Food, Master the Art of Raw Vegan Japanese Cuisine, and is a TED X speaker.
Aloo Gobi (Raw Vegan)
-> Ingredients:
For vegetables:
1 cup sweet potato, cubed
1 ½ cup cauliflower florets
12 cherry tomatoes, halved
1 green chilli, sliced
For Sauce:
2 tablespoons coriander seeds
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/4 cup filtered water
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon miso paste
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon grated ginger
1 clove garlic
1 teaspoon chilli flakes
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted
For garnish:
1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves
-> Method
1. Mill coriander and cumin seeds into powder
2. Place all ingredients for sauce except coconut oil into a blender and blend till smooth. Add coconut oil and blend for 3 seconds to combine.
3. Place vegetables in a mixing bowl, pour sauce and toss till evenly coated.
4. Garnish with coriander
Cauliflower and Coconut Serunding (raw vegan)
-> Ingredients:
For Serunding sauce:
1 tablespoon coriander seeds
2 teaspoons fennel seeds
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
8 kaffir lime leaves, sliced
3 lemongrass stalks, sliced
1 tablespoon palm sugar
The flesh of 3 tamarind pods soaked in ½ cup filtered water
2 dried red chillies, soaked and sliced
2-inch galangal, sliced
2-inch ginger root sliced
2-inch turmeric root, sliced
1 turmeric leaf, chiffonade
1 tablespoon Marylebone coconut oil spread
½ cup Snappea pea milk (can sub with coconut milk)
For meat substitutes:
Half a small cauliflower, processed into rice-like bits in a food processor
1 cup desiccated coconut
For veggies:
Japanese cucumber strips
Pea shoots
-> Method:
1. Place all ingredients for the sauce in a blender and blend till smooth.
2. Place cauliflower bits and desiccated coconut into a large mixing bowl. Pour sauce onto cauliflower.
3. Mix till well-coated. Place on a lined dehydrator tray and dehydrate at 45 C for 4 hours or until dry.
Serve with cucumber strips and pea shoots.
Pineapple Fried Rice (raw vegan)
-> Ingredients:
1 Pineapple
(Use ½ cup fresh pineapple, cubed 1cm x 1 cm)
1 cauliflower - florets only, remove stems. This should total 3 cups
1 tomato, small dice ie cut into cubes of 6mm x 6mm
1 long red chilli, finely sliced
1 shallot, finely sliced
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
3 tablespoons coriander leaves, minced
2 tablespoons cashew nuts
¼ cup raisins
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon soy sauce (to taste)
1 teaspoon curry powder
Juice of 2 calamansi limes
Freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon Pink Himalayan Salt
-> Method:
For cauliflower rice: Cut cauliflower into quarters. Remove the stems and keep the florets only. Process the florets in a food processor until you obtain the consistency of the rice.
Cut pineapple into half lengthwise. Use a knife to cut along the rim and hollow out each half with a spoon to create two pineapple boats. Cut the pineapple into 1 cm cubes and set aside.
Mix cauliflower with all the ingredients in a big mixing bowl and serve in pineapple boats
Singapore Chilli “Crab” (raw vegan)
-> Ingredients:
1 head cauliflower (florets only, frozen overnight, thawed)
2 tablespoons coriander leaves, finely chopped
For chilli crab sauce:
1/4 onion, chopped finely
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 tsp taucu
3 tbsp vegan sambal
1/4 cup tomato ketchup
Salt, to taste
Pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon Organicule baobab powder
1/4 teaspoon of coconut sugar
-> Method:
1. Place all ingredients for the sauce in the blender and blend till smooth.
2. Pour over cauliflower florets. Dehydrate in a food dehydrator at 45 Celsius for 2-3 hours.