Culinary haven with irresistible delights

Experience a vibrant dining atmosphere and extensive menu

NESTLED in the heart of the city, RATA is a restaurant inspired by the lush landscapes of Cameron Highlands. Chef Vic’s culinary journey began with a deep connection to this highland region, sourcing fresh supplies during his days in culinary school. This passion led to the birth of RATA, which maintains a well-established supply chain for fresh ingredients, delivered twice a week. Proudly serving local produce, RATA ensures that no MSG finds its way into their dishes. As I approached the restaurant, a line had already formed outside, indicating its popularity. It was around 8PM, and the vibrant atmosphere inside was filled with happy diners enjoying their meals. Alongside, a charming little bar showcased a stunning arrangement of wines. As the food arrived, our table became a masterpiece of diverse delights. We kicked off our culinary adventure with three tantalising small plates: Spicy Mutton and Mango Chutney Roll, Spicy Lamb Arancini, and Crispy Sriracha Chicken Bao.

Inventive and delicious plates Starting off with Spicy Lamb Arancini, it was a true delight for those seeking a burst of flavour in every bite. Each savoury sphere was generously filled with tender and flavourful lamb that had been expertly seasoned with a fiery blend of spices. As you sink your teeth into the crispy exterior, you will be greeted by the aromatic and succulent meat, perfectly complemented by the heat of the spices. The spiciness adds a thrilling dimension to the dish, enhancing the overall richness and creating a memorable taste experience. Next, Crispy Sriracha Chicken Bao. This dish features a delightful combination of crispy chicken lathered in a tantalising sriracha sauce, nestled within a soft and fluffy steamed bun. The succulent chicken is perfectly cooked, boasting a delightful crunch on the outside while remaining tender and juicy on the inside. The sauce adds a zesty kick, elevating the flavours and providing a fiery tan. And finally, the Spicy Mutton and The Mango Chutney Roll creation combines the bold flavours of spicy mutton with the tangy sweetness of mango chutney, resulting in a harmonious blend of contrasting tastes. The mutton, marinated in a fiery spice mix, offers a rich and savoury experience with a pleasant kick of heat. The combination of spicy and fruity flavours creates a tantalising culinary adventure that is sure to leave your taste buds yearning for more.

Continuing with the main dishes, we then sampled the Nasi Lemak Banjir Bungkus. They have found a creative way to recreate the traditional experience of nasi lemak, even though it is served on a plate. They have chosen to present the dish in a way that resembles the traditional wrapping style with banana leaf and paper. It was served with delectable chicken karaage, bite-sized Japanese-style fried chicken. Chef Vic’s pro tip was to request extra gravy and thoroughly mix it into the fragrant rice. The result was an explosion of flavours that elevated the dish to new heights. Moving on, we couldn’t resist trying their mutton fried rice, a signature dish at the restaurant. To say that it was good would be an understatement. The mutton was incredibly tasty and tender, making each bite a true delight. However, I must caution those who are not fond of spicy food to approach it with care, as the dish packs quite a fiery punch. Thankfully, the restaurant allows you to request a milder version to suit your taste preferences. Despite struggling a bit with the spiciness, I found myself falling in love with this dish.

Tantalising textures and flavours I also had the pleasure of savouring the Roasted Capsicum and Torched Camembert Rigatoni pasta, and it exceeded all expectations. What elevated the dish even further was the addition of crunchy garlic chips, which added a delightful texture and an extra layer of flavour. The creaminess and richness of the pasta were simply divine, making it an absolute treat for the taste buds. Vegans, in particular, would rejoice in this dish as it showcases the chef’s ability to create a mouthwatering vegan-friendly option. Our final indulgence was their signature pizza, the Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Aioli. It was a true masterpiece. The first thing that caught my eye was its size – it was enormous. Topped with a delightful medley of sautéed mushrooms, caramelised onions, pesto mayo, bits of camembert cheese, and a touch of truffle, each bite was a succulent symphony. This pizza was an absolute show-stopper, leaving me in awe of its taste and craftsmanship.