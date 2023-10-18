Cultural extravaganza brings best of Borneo to Subang Parade

THE Malaysia Fashion, Modelling and Pageant Association (MFMPA), in collaboration with Rapid Borneo Freight and Shipping In. and GOGO Puteri, members of MFMPA, along with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, Subang Parade Shopping Mall and Parkroyal collection Kuala Lumpur, will present the Borneo Culture Festival 2023 (BCF 2023) on Oct 28 and 29.

This extravaganza promises to be a vibrant celebration of Sabah and Sarawak’s diverse cultures, arts and traditions, offering a unique opportunity to explore the heritage of Borneo.

The festival has an exciting lineup of events that will engage and educate attendees. One of the highlights is the cultural exhibition, which provides a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in traditional clothing, equipment, handicrafts and photographs of Borneo’s ethnic history.

Visitors can even try on traditional attire and partake in mesmerising music and dance performances from Sabah and Sarawak ethnic groups, allowing them to truly experience and appreciate the depth of Borneo’s culture.

BCF also promises a culinary adventure, with traditional Borneo dishes and exotic food competitions showcasing delicacies like butot caterpillars, bambangan, tarap fruit and sea grapes. A quiz competition will test visitors’ knowledge about Borneo, and tour service providers from Sabah and Sarawak will have special booths to introduce their offerings, particularly to foreign tourists.

The festival will also provide a sneak peek of Selangor Fashion Week - Borneo Edition, featuring the latest fashion trends and the winners of various pageants donning Borneo ethnic-inspired couture couture dresses.

The organiser of BCF and President of MFMPA Dr Jason Hee is dedicated to the festival’s mission of bridging cultural gaps, promoting unity among Malaysians and preserving Borneo’s cultural heritage for generations to come.

Junzuenn Basalan, the organising chairperson, is equally passionate about preserving and promoting Borneo’s rich culture and heritage. Her vision emphasises the significance of the festival in preserving culture, fostering economic growth and boosting tourism in the region.

As BCF approaches, it holds the promise of being a transformative event that brings communities together, celebrates diversity and preserves the heritage of Borneo.

The press conference for the BCF took place on Oct 11 at the Parkroyal collection KL. This event offered crucial insights into the goals and significance of the upcoming festival, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with the organisers and partners.

On Oct 28, BCF will commence in the distinguished presence of Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah and State Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry of Sabah.

The festival promises to be an enriching cultural experience, taking place on the Oct 28 and 29 at the Subang Parade Shopping Centre from 10am to 10pm.

BCF offers an exceptional opportunity to delve into the rich and diverse cultures of Sabah and Sarawak, a bridge that connects the hearts of Malaysians while preserving the essence of Borneo’s cultural heritage.