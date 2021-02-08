Curb your caffeine addiction

SOMETIMES we may want an alternative to coffee, whether because we want to add some variety in our morning routine, or to reduce our addiction to the caffeine rush.

When taken in moderation, caffeine has numerous positive effects. Aside from helping you stay alert, it has also been shown to improve your mood, provide temporary relief from headaches, and has even been shown to reduce the risk of developing major medical issues such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and stroke.

However, like most things, when taken in large amounts, caffeine has various effects on the body which are potentially harmful to your health. For instance, research has found that consuming more than three cups a day on a regular basis may trigger atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can lead to other cardiovascular issues.

There is also a question of whether too much caffeine might negatively affect bone density, increasing your risk of osteoporosis. One study found this to be the case for menopausal women with high caffeine intakes.

Caffeine can also negatively impact your health by disturbing your sleep if it is consumed within six hours of bedtime. When you are sleep deprived, it makes it harder to function efficiently during the day. Sleep is also when your body heals, making it important for overall health and immunity.

Whatever your motivation, here are five great alternatives to coffee that will help make your day just as productive thanks to the range of energy-boosting nutrients and flavours you can find in these great drinks.